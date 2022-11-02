Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading Down 0.2%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.28). Approximately 50,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 193,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.75 ($1.28).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.68.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

