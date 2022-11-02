Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 36.2% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 590.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,487 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 3.6% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

