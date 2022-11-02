Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter.
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
