Dropbox (DBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,150.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 37.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

