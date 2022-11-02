Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.34 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,830. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $489,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.