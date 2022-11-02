DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.93

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.93 and traded as high as $28.82. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 88,070 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $15,425,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

