Dynatrace Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,218 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,614 put options.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,533. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.