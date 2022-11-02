Ecopetrol (EC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE:EC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ecopetrol

EC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

