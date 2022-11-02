Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

Shares of LON:EPIC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.70 ($0.75). 247,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,771. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The stock has a market cap of £136.73 million and a PE ratio of 383.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.14. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 58.93 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.02).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

