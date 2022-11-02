Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
Shares of LON:EPIC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.70 ($0.75). 247,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,771. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The stock has a market cap of £136.73 million and a PE ratio of 383.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.14. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 58.93 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.02).
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
