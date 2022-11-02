EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Declares GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON EJFI opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Wednesday. EJF Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The company has a market capitalization of £76.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.14.

About EJF Investments

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

