EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Declares GBX 2.68 Dividend

Nov 2nd, 2022

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON EJFI opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Wednesday. EJF Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The company has a market capitalization of £76.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.14.

About EJF Investments

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for EJF Investments (LON:EJFI)

