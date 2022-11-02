Electroneum (ETN) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.71 million and approximately $49,335.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001220 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,940,841 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

