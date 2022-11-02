Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $128.66. 4,902,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,641 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.