ELIS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. ELIS has a market cap of $65.78 million and approximately $11.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32887799 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

