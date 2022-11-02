Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:EARN opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.28.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Read More
