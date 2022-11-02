Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:EARN opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

