Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Emerald has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Emerald news, Director David Saul Levin acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,324.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

