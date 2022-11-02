Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 112273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 45.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

