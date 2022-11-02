Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. 37,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

