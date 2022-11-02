Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 148,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

