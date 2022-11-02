Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

ESRT stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

