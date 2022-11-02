Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 28,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,611. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.