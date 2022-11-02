Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 28,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE ENB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,611. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
