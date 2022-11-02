Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,052. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

