Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.09. Enhabit shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 1,905 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Enhabit Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,442 shares of company stock worth $584,249 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

