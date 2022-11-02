Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 594,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ENI Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 326,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,659. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.
ENI Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
