Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 594,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ENI Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 326,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,659. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

