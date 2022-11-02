Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002112 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $427.95 million and approximately $31.38 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003149 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,284.18 or 0.30983135 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012101 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
