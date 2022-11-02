Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Entergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Entergy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 276.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

