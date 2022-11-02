Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.42

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 34223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.08 price target (up previously from C$1.06) on shares of Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Enterprise Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.97 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group ( TSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Group news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,472,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,718,645.72. Insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,875 in the last quarter.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

