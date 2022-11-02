EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.