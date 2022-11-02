EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up approximately 6.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of EQT worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 114,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.