Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 1764768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.04.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$286.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

