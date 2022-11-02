Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.
In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
