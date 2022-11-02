Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

