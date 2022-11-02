Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.29) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.95) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $67.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 430.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

