Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 2nd (AMED, APP, APS, AXLA, AZN, BLMN, CEY, CRM, DWF, EPWN)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 2nd:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £120 ($138.74) price target on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.41) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 500 ($5.78) price target on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its negative rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

