Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 2nd (AMED, APP, APS, AXLA, AZN, BLMN, CEY, CRM, DWF, EPWN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 2nd:
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £120 ($138.74) price target on the stock.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.33) price target on the stock.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.
DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.
FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.46) target price on the stock.
Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.41) price target on the stock.
GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.
NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.
NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 500 ($5.78) price target on the stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its negative rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.
Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.
The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
