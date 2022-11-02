Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 2nd (AMED, APP, APS, AXLA, AZN, BLMN, CEY, CRM, DWF, EPWN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 2nd:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amedisys Inc alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £120 ($138.74) price target on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.41) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 500 ($5.78) price target on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its negative rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.