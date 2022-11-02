Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 2nd (AVDX, BILI, CFR, CHGG, DOCN, DT, HLMN, INGN, IPGP, JRVR)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 2nd:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $60.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $36.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $28.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $146.00 to $140.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

