Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ELS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. 53,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 136.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,938,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

