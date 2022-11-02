Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.17. Ero Copper shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

