Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Trading Down 6.8%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
