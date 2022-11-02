Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading Down 0.2%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 1,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Esports Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

