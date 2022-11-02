Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.67

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Essentra Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
