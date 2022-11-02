Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.78.

EL stock traded down $16.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.01. The company had a trading volume of 191,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average of $246.74. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $193.48 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

