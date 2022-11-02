ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Shares Up 6.7%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.80% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

