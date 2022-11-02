EthereumFair (ETF) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a market cap of $85.42 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.38 or 0.31289900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012221 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.71785541 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,217,030.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

