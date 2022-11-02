Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.73.

ETSY opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,516 shares of company stock worth $12,796,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

