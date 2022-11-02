Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.20

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 35231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth about $11,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.