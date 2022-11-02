Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after buying an additional 1,026,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 99,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after buying an additional 347,205 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 534,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $646.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Eventbrite

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.