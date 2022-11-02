Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Evergy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

