Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.04-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eversource Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.04-4.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. 1,733,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,744. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.58%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

