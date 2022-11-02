Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Evmos has a market cap of $538.33 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00008925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

