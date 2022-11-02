Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

