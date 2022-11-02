ExlService Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ExlService in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for ExlService’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $184.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 273,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,364,000 after acquiring an additional 216,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 5,059.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,274,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

