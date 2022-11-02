Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.7 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,247. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.